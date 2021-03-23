JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JCDXF. BNP Paribas lowered JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.