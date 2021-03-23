JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $808.83

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 808.83 ($10.57) and traded as high as GBX 858.60 ($11.22). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 845 ($11.04), with a volume of 3,440,876 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Barclays upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 895.56 ($11.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 808.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

