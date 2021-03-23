Jeanna Steele Sells 7,587 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95.

On Monday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $529,061.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. 7,692,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,004. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,404.10 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

