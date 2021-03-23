Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for 3M in a report released on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M stock opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $192.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average is $171.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. TCF National Bank raised its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

