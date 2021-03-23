Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vocera Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 6,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,096,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $282,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,464.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

