Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 413.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $135.45. 16,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.58. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

