Jefferies Group LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2,263.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,880 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 734,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,900,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,953. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

