Jefferies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 436.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 718.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.05. 5,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,917. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.26.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.