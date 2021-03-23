Jefferies Group LLC Takes $5.40 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.14% of Bandwidth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 55.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,316 shares of company stock valued at $42,703,943. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,173. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

