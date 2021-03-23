JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 395,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,497,430 shares.The stock last traded at $19.72 and had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBLU. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

