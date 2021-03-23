JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.21

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

