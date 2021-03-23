JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Position Increased by Ashe Capital Management LP

Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. JFrog comprises 8.0% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ashe Capital Management LP owned 2.29% of JFrog worth $127,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. 23,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,108. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.