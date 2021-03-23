Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $161.11. 264,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

