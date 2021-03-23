JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s 3rd Largest Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,813 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

