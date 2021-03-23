Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 38.50 Per Share

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 6,200 ($81.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 3,860 ($50.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £390.66 million and a PE ratio of 41.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,226.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,783.94.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

In related news, insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total value of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.