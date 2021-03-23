JUST Price Reaches $0.0889 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $200.84 million and approximately $346.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.03 or 0.00464051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00062972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00149404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.58 or 0.00773788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00074551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.