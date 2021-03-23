JustBet Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $545,433.14 and approximately $707,438.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.68 or 0.00467157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00062993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00777223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00075078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,822,724 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

