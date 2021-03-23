K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. K-Bro Linen traded as high as C$42.36 and last traded at C$42.35, with a volume of 1930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.13.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.57.

The firm has a market cap of C$452.17 million and a P/E ratio of 117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

