Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,444.06

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,444.06 ($18.87) and last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.42), with a volume of 1308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,410 ($18.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total value of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

