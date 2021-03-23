Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Acquired by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,570 shares during the quarter. Kala Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.8% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Caxton Corp owned approximately 2.04% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,217 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 3,095,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,777. The company has a market cap of $470.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

