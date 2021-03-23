Kava Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00239957 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.27 or 0.03078986 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005163 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.