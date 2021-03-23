KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,054. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
