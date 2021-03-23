KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of KE worth $32,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $364,334,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $205,238,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $203,956,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 112,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

