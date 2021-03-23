Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $240.59

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $48.12 million and $5.73 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $240.59 or 0.00440040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

