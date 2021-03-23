Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.