Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 2,923,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.