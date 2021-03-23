Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,092,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,712,000. Coty accounts for 4.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Coty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 9,050,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,504,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

