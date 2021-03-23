Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,328,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 4.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $215.00. 4,523,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,154 shares of company stock worth $14,312,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

