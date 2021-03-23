Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,812 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises 3.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

WYNN stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.15. 227,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

