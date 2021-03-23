Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New $25.34 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,340,000. SBA Communications accounts for 5.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.14. 764,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,827.21 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.