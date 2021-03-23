Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Sells 477,939 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477,939 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Nielsen worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 2,090,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

