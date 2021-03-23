Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

3/18/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/12/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/11/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. 226,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,802. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $34.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $20,800,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after acquiring an additional 511,509 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

