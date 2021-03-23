KeyCorp Boosts BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $50.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 17,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,636,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.