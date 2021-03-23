KeyCorp Boosts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $112.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $110.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.