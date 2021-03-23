KeyCorp Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $48.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 7,604.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,895,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637,387 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,467,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1,275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,414,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

