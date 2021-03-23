KeyCorp Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $84.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

NYSE SMAR opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,516 shares of company stock worth $21,046,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,635,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,772,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

