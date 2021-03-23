KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

