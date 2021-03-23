KeyCorp Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $276.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,021. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $103,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

