Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,835 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

UMAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,204. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54.

