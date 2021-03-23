Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.04. 59,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.