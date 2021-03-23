Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,372 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.39. 103,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.12.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

