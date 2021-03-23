Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,766 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

