Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,247 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.84.

Comcast stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. 967,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,132,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

