Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,464 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754,494. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

