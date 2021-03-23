Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 633,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 372,517 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,893,000.

Shares of PHB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,969. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

