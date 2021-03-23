Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,242. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

