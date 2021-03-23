Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,666,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,710. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

