Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $169.11. 61,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.