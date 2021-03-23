Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

