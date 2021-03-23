Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,337. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

